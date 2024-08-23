Hawaii’s Big Island is under a tropical storm warning as Hone approaches with rain and wind

HONOLULU (AP) — Tropical Storm Hone is expected to whip up wind and drop rain on the southern edges of Hawaii this weekend. Forecasters say it could bring flooding and wind damage to the Big Island and raise wildfire risks on the drier sides of the islands. The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for Hawaii County, which includes all of the Big Island. The National Weather Service says Hone is expected to pass south of the islands Saturday and Sunday. The Hawaii Tourism Authority is telling travelers it’s still safe to come to the islands but it recommends people postpone outdoor activities. The agency is not telling visitors to cancel their trips.

