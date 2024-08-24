Protestors call for change at Indio’s Detention Center; why they believe a portion of the facility should be used for the unhoused

Protesters stood outside the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio this morning demanding better use for the building.

During the ‘Open the Doors Now’ rally, protesters marched with signs asking Riverside County to repurpose the building to support the local homeless population.

According to the protesters, the detention center is only half full and could be used as a shelter or cooling center for homeless people during the hot summer months.

They say the current use of the facility is a waste of taxpayer dollars.

“We're here to call attention to this $340 million facility that is half empty while people are dying and having to go the emergency room," said Starting Over Strong Operations Director, Nathan Kempe. "There have been over four dozen deaths in the last four years, and over 300 emergency room visits by the unhoused. We want them to change it to a cooling center so that we can have services for the unhoused, so they can receive meals, so they can have testing for covid 19 and be vaccinated."

The protestors also provided free water and fans to anyone in need.

The group that organized the rally tells News Channel 3 they are working to get a meeting with county supervisors to discuss options.

We did reach out to the county to confirm those numbers and have not yet heard back.