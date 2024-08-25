City of Palm Desert looking for artists to design new park bench

The City of Palm Desert is inviting artists who are interested in creating an original work to beautify a park bench being installed at the Palm Desert Civic Center Park Pollinator Garden.

The city is seeking proposals to create artwork that promotes the National Wildlife Federation's 'Mayors' Monarch Pledge', an effort to spread awareness on the need and pledge to protect the Monarch Butterfly population, which has been declining the last 20-years.

The bench is made from recycled wind turbine blades, and according to the city, promotes Palm Desert's dedication to protecting and beautifying the desert environment.

The Palm Desert Cultural Arts Committee (CAC) will select proposals that best fit the City's objectives for this project. Finalists will be required to submit artwork digitally so that it can be installed as a vinyl wrap.

The application deadline is September 13! For full details and to apply, visit: https://www.palmdesert.gov/.../publi.../artist-opportunities