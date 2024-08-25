French authorities arrest Telegram CEO Pavel Durov at a Paris airport, French media report

PARIS (AP) — French broadcast media say the founder and CEO of the popular encrypted messaging service Telegram has been detained at a Paris airport. Pavel Durov, a dual French and Russian citizen, was arrested at Paris’ Le Bourget airport on Saturday evening after landing in France from Azerbaijan, according to broadcasters LCI and TF1. French prosecutors declined to comment on Durov’s arrest when contacted by The Associated Press Sunday, in line with regulations during an ongoing investigation. Durov was the subject of a French arrest warrant on allegations that his encrypted platform has been used for money laundering, drug trafficking and other offenses, French media reported.

