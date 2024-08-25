Venice Film Festival: From ‘Joker 2’ to ‘Queer,’ here are 10 movies to get excited about

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are getting ready to descend on the Venice Film Festival this week, from George Clooney and Angelina Jolie to Lady Gaga, Brad Pitt, Nicole Kidman and Joaquin Phoenix. But while the allure of A-listers on those picturesque docks is a welcome return to form after last year’s lower wattage edition amid the strikes, the spotlight that matters most will be on the films. Associated Press film writer Lindsey Bahr picks the ten films she’s most excited about, including “Joker: Folie à Deux,” “Maria,” “Queer,” “Babygirl,” “The Brutalist” and “April.”

