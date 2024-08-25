What to know about the heavy exchange of fire between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah

Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah have launched their heaviest exchange of fire after months of strikes and counterstrikes, raising fears of an all-out war that could potentially draw in the United States, Iran and militant groups across the region. By mid-morning Sunday, it appeared the exchange of fire had ended, with both sides saying they had only aimed at military targets. Lebanese authorities said the Israeli strikes killed three people, while there were no reports of casualties on the Israeli side. The exchange of fire does not appear to have set off a long-feared war, but tensions remain high.

