German leader vows tougher knife laws and more deportations after fatal attack in Solingen

SOLINGEN, Germany (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has vowed to toughen knife laws and step up deportations of rejected asylum-seekers as he visited the scene of the knife attack in which a suspected Islamic extremist from Syria is accused of killing three people. Pressure is mounting on his government over migration and deportation. Scholz spoke after he joined regional officials Monday in laying a white flower at a makeshift memorial in the western city of Solingen. He said he was “furious and angry” about the attack, in which eight people also were wounded. The suspect turned himself in to police on Saturday evening, a day after the attack at a festival marking the city’s 650th anniversary.

