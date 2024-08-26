No injuries after school bus involved in hit-and-run crash in La Quinta

A school bus filled with students was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene Monday afternoon in La Quinta.

The crash happened at around 3:17 p.m. on Avenue 50 and Washington Street.

According to the Desert Sands Unified School District, the school bus was stopped due to a separate crash that it was not involved in. While it was stopped, another vehicle struck the bus and fled the scene.

There were no injuries reported, DSUSD officials confirmed.

"At this time, we can confirm the following information regarding an incident involving one of our school buses. The California Highway Patrol is currently on the scene. Initially, there was a vehicle collision at Avenue 50 and Washington, which did not involve our school bus. As a result of that collision, our bus was stopped, when it was struck by another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle fled the scene. We are relieved to report that all students on the bus are safe, and no injuries have been reported. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement as they investigate the matter further. Desert Sands Unified School District takes the safety of our students very seriously, and we are grateful that no one was harmed in this incident." - Tamara Wadkins, DSUSD public information officer

There is no word on the status of the vehicle that fled the scene. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.