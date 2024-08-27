City of Palm Desert reaffirms commitment to inclusivity following Mayor’s controversial comments

The City of Palm Desert publicly responded Monday to a controversy regarding social media posts by Mayor Karina Quintanilla.

She criticized a promotional article in the El Paseo Catalog about El Paseo's Patriot Store which sells patriotic merchandise and supports Republican candidates.

In our reporting last week, Quintanilla shamed the writer for quote “Failing to understand that partisan views don’t appeal to a broad base of shoppers.”

She also went on to call the souvenirs' gift shop "extremist."

People attended last week's city council meeting, including the East Valley Women’s Patriot Group president, Joy Miedecke. "Don't come and represent a city council that's nonpartisan and put your partisan views in there and put people's lives in jeopardy. That's what she did," said Miedecke.

Others called for Quintanilla's resignation.

Here is the city's statement issued Monday by City Manager Thomas Soule:

"The City of Palm Desert wishes to clarify that while individual Council Members are entitled to their personal opinions, no one member is authorized to speak on behalf of the Council without its collective consent. Recent remarks by Mayor Quintanilla on her Facebook page reflect her personal views and do not represent the City of Palm Desert or its Council. Palm Desert is committed to inclusivity, respect, and diversity within our community.

The City remains dedicated to supporting all local businesses and ensuring that Palm Desert remains a welcoming and thriving place for everyone. We encourage open dialogue and constructive engagement as we move forward together."

