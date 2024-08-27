Haiti’s army wants recruits to fight gangs, and youths jump at the rare job offer

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Thousands of young Haitians are jumping at the chance to become soldiers as widespread gang violence creates rare job opportunities in a deeply impoverished country where work is scarce. Brushing aside the possibility they could be kidnapped, tortured or killed, Haiti’s youngest generation is answering the call of a government seeking to rebuild a once reviled military reinstated just years ago with the aim to crush gangs. Haiti’s government has not said how many have applied to become soldiers, but documents from the Ministry of Defense show at least 3,000 people were chosen in August and asked to submit personal documents as they await a battery of tests.

