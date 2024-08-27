Police search for suspect in overnight shooting in Palm Springs

Palm Springs Police are searching for a suspect wanted in shooting a 17-year old Palm Springs resident Monday night.



Police spokesperson Lt. Gus Araiza says just before 11:00 pm officers were called to the 400 block of Bon Air Drive in a response to reports of shots fired in the area. Police found evidence of a shooting that occurred in the area.



Shortly after the call, a local hospital reported a walk-in patient with multiple gunshot wounds. Doctors determined the wounds were non-life-threatening.



Araiza also says the investigation is ongoing, and detectives are actively working to gather further information related to the suspect(s) and motive.

The Palm Springs Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867 or by contacting Detective Kyle Wilson at 760-323-8116 ext. 6555 or by email at kyle.wilson@palmspringsca.gov