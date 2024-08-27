Residents in Boston suburb raised $20K after town officials shut down boy’s ice cream stand

NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts boy whose ice cream stand was shut down has become a minor celebrity after several businesses took up his campaign to raise money for charity. Twelve-year-old Danny Doherty told his mom that he was bored and wanted to set up an ice cream stand selling several homemade flavors. She allowed it as long as half the money went to charity, in this case his brother’s hockey team. But a day after setting up near his house in Norwood, town officials said he was violating state regulation and had to stop. His plight caught the attention of residents and local businesses who have since raised nearly $20,000 on his behalf.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.