US Open: Naomi Osaka gets her first top-10 win in more than four years by defeating Ostapenko

NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka has defeated Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets at the U.S. Open for her first victory over a top-10 opponent in more than four years. Osaka is a two-time champion at Flushing Meadows but has missed time in recent seasons because of mental health breaks and while having a baby. Her victory over 2017 French Open winner Ostapenko marked the first opening-round matchup at the U.S. Open between two past Grand Slam champs since Serena Williams eliminated Maria Sharapova five years ago. Other winners on Day 2 in New York included No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

