Colorado plans to relocate wolf pack as reintroduction effort stumbles amid livestock attacks

By
Published 8:25 AM

Associated Press

Wildlife agencies are trying to capture and relocate the first pack of wolves that formed under Colorado’s ambitious wolf reintroduction program. The move comes after the animals repeatedly attacked livestock and marks an early stumble in the first year of the voter-driven reintroduction. Ten of the predators were reintroduced in December over objections from livestock groups. Proponents argued that the apex predators would reestablish an ecological balance in the area. Wolves were largely hunted out of the state by the 1940s.

Associated Press

