Colorado plans to relocate wolf pack as reintroduction effort stumbles amid livestock attacks

Wildlife agencies are trying to capture and relocate the first pack of wolves that formed under Colorado’s ambitious wolf reintroduction program. The move comes after the animals repeatedly attacked livestock and marks an early stumble in the first year of the voter-driven reintroduction. Ten of the predators were reintroduced in December over objections from livestock groups. Proponents argued that the apex predators would reestablish an ecological balance in the area. Wolves were largely hunted out of the state by the 1940s.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.