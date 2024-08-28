Hiker rescue underway after emergency at Ladder Canyon Trail

A hiker rescue operation is underway at Ladder Canyon trail after one person sustained an emergency.

The rescue was reported at around 12:45 p.m. on the trail, which is located north of Painted Canyon Road and Box Canyon Road.

CAL FIRE said the patient is part of a hiking party of 10 people, but they were the only person having an emergency.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office siad the painted was feeling faint during a family hike.

A Riverside County Sheriff's helicopter is en route, as are CAL FIRE engines.

There is no word on the status of the patient.

