Hiker rescue underway after emergency at Ladder Canyon Trail
A hiker rescue operation is underway at Ladder Canyon trail after one person sustained an emergency.
The rescue was reported at around 12:45 p.m. on the trail, which is located north of Painted Canyon Road and Box Canyon Road.
CAL FIRE said the patient is part of a hiking party of 10 people, but they were the only person having an emergency.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Office siad the painted was feeling faint during a family hike.
A Riverside County Sheriff's helicopter is en route, as are CAL FIRE engines.
There is no word on the status of the patient.
