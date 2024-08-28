Lawyers for man charged in deaths of 4 Idaho students say strong bias means his trial must be moved

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Attorneys for the man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in 2022 say the pressure to convict is so severe that some Latah County residents are predicting lynch mobs or riots if he is acquitted. Bryan Kohberger’s defense attorney Elisa Massoth made that argument in a document filed earlier this month, saying the only way he can get a fair trial is to move it to a new location. Second District John Judge is expected to hear arguments on the motion for a change of venue during a Thursday morning hearing. If he agrees, the June 2025 trial could be moved from Moscow to Boise or another larger Idaho city.

