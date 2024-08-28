Person hospitalized after car crashes into garage at Palm Desert home

A person was hospitalized after crashing into the garage of a home in Palm Desert Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported just before 2:45 p.m. on the 42000 block of Warner Trail.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's office, the driver was out of the vehicle when dispatch was alerted of the crash.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for "medical reasons," the agency said.

"No injuries were reported as a result of the collision," writes Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office.

He’s OK I think we are all right. Missed us by a few feet," said James Wheeler, the homeowner, told News Channel 3.

