Georgia puts Cornel West and Claudia De la Cruz back on the state’s presidential ballots

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters are likely to be able to choose from five candidates for president. That’s because Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Thursday put Cornel West and Claudia De la Cruz back on the ballot. Raffensperger, an elected Republican, overruled findings made last week by an administrative law judge that removed West and De la Cruz. West is running as an independent while De la Cruz, the nominee of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, has technically qualified as an independent in Georgia. However, Raffensperger is upholding the finding that Green Party nominee Jill Stein should be barred from ballots.

