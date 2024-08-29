Malaysia beefs up search for Indian tourist who fell into sinkhole a week ago

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The search for an Indian tourist who was swallowed by a sinkhole in Malaysia’s capital has entered a seventh day, with the operation hampered by strong undercurrent flows and worries about soil instability after a second sinkhole emerged nearby. Vijaya Lakshmi Gali, 48, was walking along a road in Kuala Lumpur on Aug. 23 when the pavement beneath her suddenly collapsed. She plunged into the 8-meter-deep sinkhole and disappeared. Rescuers have found no trace of her so far except her slippers. A second sinkhole has emerged this week near the place where Gali fell, but the city mayor reassured the public of the city’s safety.

