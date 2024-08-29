No. 1 Jannick Sinner moves into the third round at the US Open, Hurkacz and Korda ousted

NEW YORK (AP) — Jannik Sinner has surged into the third round of the U.S. Open, beating Alex Michelsen 6-4, 6-0, 6-2. The No. 1-ranked Sinner dropped the first set in his opening match in New York but didn’t encounter much trouble Thursday facing his second straight American on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Italian earned his 50th victory of the season, including his ATP Tour-leading 30th on hard courts. Sinner beat Michelsen for the second time this month, having also won a second-round match in Cincinnati shortly before it was revealed that he tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March. No. 7 seed Hurbert Hurkacz and No. 16 Sebastian Korda lost.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.