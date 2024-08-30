A Georgia Democrat seeks to unseat an indicted Trump elector who says he only did what he was told

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — A suburban Atlanta senate race is receiving national attention and money as a young Georgia Democrat charges his opponent with election denial and extremism. Shawn Still was indicted alongside Donald Trump in Fulton County for attempting to meddle with the 2020 election results. Prosecutors call Still and 16 Republicans who gathered in Georgia’s capitol “fake” electors. Still says 25-year-old Ashwin Ramaswami isn’t experienced enough to be a senator and wrong to label him as a partisan extremist. The district is the only senate race in the state that could be competitive, but it won’t disrupt the chamber’s healthy Republican majority.

