Harris and Trump offer starkly different visions on climate change and energy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have starkly different visions on how to address a changing climate while ensuring a reliable energy supply. But neither has provided many details on how they would get there. Harris cast the tie-breaking vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, President Joe Biden’s landmark climate law. As a senator from California, she co-sponsored the Green New Deal but now says she will not ban fracking, a common drilling technique. Trump, meanwhile, leads chants of “drill, baby, drill” and calls oil “liquid gold.” He has vowed to boost production of oil and other fossil fuels and repeal key parts of the 2022 climate law.

