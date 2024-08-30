In South Africa’s richest area, mother-to-baby HIV transmission is a concern despite free prevention

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — It’s a worrying question for health officials in one of the richest and most developed areas of the African continent: Why are babies being born with HIV when free medication is available to prevent mother-to-child transmission? In the first half of this year, 232 babies were born with HIV in South Africa’s Gauteng region, which includes Johannesburg and the capital of Pretoria and is home to at least 15 million people. Pregnant women in South Africa can access HIV testing and antiretroviral therapy free of charge from health facilities. Alarmed health officials believe even one case of mother-to-child HIV transmission is too many.

