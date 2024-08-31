Sudden death of ‘Johnny Hockey’ means more hard times for beleaguered Columbus Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets officials and fans were ecstatic two years ago when Johnny Gaudreau was persuaded to pass up larger markets to sign with Columbus. Like other players who have come and gone, “Johnny Hockey” said he wanted to be a part of the Blue Jackets and raise his family in Columbus. For Blue Jackets fans, that makes Gaudreau’s sudden death even harder to take. Gaudreau’s death was the second off-ice tragedy in three years for a franchise struggling to get back on its feet. Twenty-four-year-old goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks was killed in a freak fireworks accident in July 2021.

