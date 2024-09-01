4 killed, 2 injured in Hawaii shooting; shooter among those killed, police say

HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities say four people have been killed and two others injured in a shooting at a home Saturday night in Honolulu. Police say the shooter is among those killed. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services says it responded to a residence in Waianae Valley just after 11:15 p.m. where six people had been shot. Three of them — two women and a man — were pronounced dead at the scene. Three adults were taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. One of the injured has since died, police said. An investigation is continuing.

