Idyllwild businesses see boom over Labor Day weekend

Business is booming for restaurants in the mountainous community of Idyllwild where tourists enjoyed their long three-day weekend full of festivities and fun.

The unincorporated community took full advantage of the holiday drawing in both regulars and full-time visitors.

Businesses like the Sunflower Bakery and Cafe have sold out of their delicious pastries all weekend long. Owner Janie Oliver says she is grateful for all of the customers they have received this weekend

“We’ve sold out a number of times, and for example even yesterday were sold out completely by 10:30 in the morning,” Oliver said.

Traffic has been at an all-time high, traveling in and out of the community all day long. Not to mention, the Idyllwild gift shop which has been open for almost twenty years, has noticed a gradual incline in tourists.

“Saturday was really amazing, it was an amazing day for us, Sunday was also amazing," said Lupita Lomeli, manager of the Idyllwild Gift Shop.

However, festivities have begun to slow down and people are heading back to the valley.