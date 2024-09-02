Police investigate deadly shooting in Coachella

One person was pronounced dead after a shooting Monday morning in Coachella.

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 85000 block of Valley Road just before 5:30 a.m. to respond to reports of a shooting at an inhabited dwelling, the agency told News Channel 3.

The reporting party told police that the residence and vehicle appeared to have damage consistent with bullet impacts, the agency reported.

Authorities said deputies arrived and found a person down inside the residence. They rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

