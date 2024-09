FOREST PARK, Ill. (AP) — Police say four people have been fatally shot on a subway train outside Chicago. The shooting occurred at the Forest Park station, an above-ground stop on the Chicago Transit Authority’s Blue Line. The suspect got away but was subsequently arrested on a train on a different route. Police in Forest Park were called around 5:30 a.m. CTA says security camera video “proved to be vital” in helping investigators.

