Russian leader Putin visits Mongolia, defying an international warrant for his arrest

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting Mongolia with no sign that the host country will bow to calls to arrest him on an international warrant for alleged war crimes stemming from the invasion of Ukraine. The trip is Putin’s first to a member country of the International Criminal Court since it issued a warrant for his arrest about 18 months ago. Ukraine has called on Mongolia to hand Putin over to the court, and the European Union has expressed concern that Mongolia might not execute the warrant. A spokesperson for Putin said that the Kremlin wasn’t worried.

