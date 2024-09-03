Doctors from the Desert Care Network recommend flu vaccinations this month

Flu season is upon us. The CDC suggests people get their flu shot in September and October.

Doctors from the Desert Care Network say the best time to get the vaccine is within the next 3 weeks.

As of May 2024, the national coverage for all adults with less than 50%, that's according to the CDC.

"People are reluctant because of potential side effects and the myth that the shot will make them develop the flu," said Dr. Gemma Kim, MD. She's on the faculty of Desert Care Network’s Family Medicine Residency program

Some side effects include irritation at the injection sight, and you can also develop headaches, low grade fever and body aches. "These effects go away within a day typically. People should still get the shot because it can be lifesaving and will prevent the spread of the flu to your loved ones." says Dr. Kim.

The importance of the vaccine is growing. Since the end COVID-19 pandemic, more people have been tested positive for the flu. The CDC estimates that there have been at least 35 million illnesses, 400,000 hospitalizations, and 25,000 deaths from flu so far this season.

"During COVID, when everyone practiced better sanitary habits, we noticed there were minimal flu cases that season. Now that the world has opened up, less people are wearing masks and more people are going out, so we do expect more people to get the flu," said Dr. Kim

Dr. Kim emphasizes that getting vaccinated is essential for flu prevention, and maintaining good hygiene practices can further reduce your risk of infection.



