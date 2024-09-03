Drought forces Kenya’s Maasai and other herders to look beyond cattle — even to fish

KAJIADO, Kenya (AP) — The blood, milk and meat of cattle have long been the staple foods for Maasai pastoralists in Kenya, perhaps the country’s most recognizable community. But climate change is forcing the Maasai to contemplate a very different dish: fish. A recent yearslong drought in Kenya killed millions of livestock. While Maasai elders hope the troubles are temporary and they will be able to resume traditional lives as herders, some are adjusting to a kind of food they had never learned to enjoy. Other pastoralists are turning to camels in drier times.

