EU ministers take a very public swipe at Hungary over a lack of respect for the bloc’s values

BRUSSELS (AP) — Senior government ministers from Ireland, Luxembourg and Belgium have taken a public and potentially embarrassing swipe at Hungary. At a meeting in Budapest, they raised questions about whether Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s stridently nationalist cabinet respects European Union values and standards. Hungary took over the 27-nation bloc’s rotating presidency in July. Orbán immediately made a surprise trip to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, angering several of his EU counterparts. Luxembourg Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel said he intended to ask the Hungarian minister chairing Tuesday’s meeting “if tomorrow he plans a trip to Moscow, because this seems to be a habit for Hungarian politicians.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.