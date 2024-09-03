New Jersey floats $400 million in tax breaks to lure Philadelphia 76ers

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is trying to lure the Philadelphia 76ers across the river with up to $400 million in tax credits and plans for a sprawling mixed-use waterfront development. In a letter dated Monday, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration said it envisioned a multibillion-dollar plan featuring residential, commercial and retail properties, with the Sixers as an anchor. A team spokesperson called the offer “thoughtful and compelling,” though the Sixers are still negotiating with Philadelphia leaders on a plan to relocate to that city’s Chinatown neighborhood.

