Online fundraiser for Matthew Gaudreau’s widow raises more than $550K as the sports world mourns

More tributes are pouring in from around the hockey community after the deaths of NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and brother Matthew. Jaromir Jagr posted on social media about Gaudreau assisting on his 766th and final goal in the league when they were teammates with the Calgary Flames in 2018. Donations also continue to pile up to support Matthew’s widow, Madeline, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child. A GoFundMe set up by Madeline’s sister Holland Korbitz and verified by the online fundraising company has raised more than $550,000.

