4 people killed on Chicago-area L train likely didn’t even see the shooter, official says

FOREST PARK, Ill. (AP) — Officials say a man suspected of killing four people aboard a Chicago-area transit train shot them at close range while they were asleep. The shooting took place before 5:30 a.m. Monday aboard the Chicago area’s L system. It happened on a Blue Line train that was moving near where the line ends in the suburb of Forest Park. A suspect was later arrested on another Chicago Transit Authority L line, according to police. Forest Park Mayor Rory Hoskins told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the victims likely didn’t even see the shooter. He says charges are expected soon. Three men and one woman were killed, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.