Supreme Court won’t allow Oklahoma to reclaim federal money in dispute over abortion referrals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected Oklahoma’s emergency appeal seeking to restore a $4.5 million grant for family planning services in an ongoing dispute over the state’s refusal to refer pregnant women to a nationwide hotline that provides information about abortion and other options. The brief 6-3 order issued Tuesday did not detail the court’s reasoning, as is typical. It says Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch would have sided with Oklahoma. The case stems from a dispute over state abortion restrictions and federal grants provided under a family planning program known as Title X that has only grown more heated since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

