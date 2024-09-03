UN nuclear watchdog head is in Ukraine out of renewed concern over Zaporizhzhia power plant safety

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog is holding talks with senior officials in Ukraine after attacks were reported near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi was holding the talks on Tuesday. Grossi has highlighted the vulnerability of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure because of Russian attacks. He is making his 10th visit to Ukraine since the war began in February 2022. The Zaporizhzhia plant is Europe’s largest and it came under Russian control in the wake of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The IAEA says ongoing attacks in the Zaporizhzhia area and damage to Ukraine’s national grid threaten the power supply that’s vital to nuclear power stations.

