Firefighters battle morning blaze at home in Cathedral City

An early morning fire sent crews scrambling in Cathedral City Wednesday morning. According to Cathedral City Fire they got a call of a home on fire Just before 8am on Ovante Road. When crews arrived they confirmed that an active fire was burning in the garage area of the home.



All residents were able to exit the home safely. There were also several animals in the home, some have been rescued, but some may have perished in the blaze.

One firefighter was injured battling the flames, when he twisted his leg.



Palm Springs Fire Department was called into assist with the fire fighting efforts. As of 9:00 am, the fire has been contained and the investigation into the cause is ongoing.



