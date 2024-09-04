Harris accepts rules for Sept. 10 debate with Trump on ABC, including microphone muting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has accepted the rules set forth for next week’s debate with former President Donald Trump, although the Democratic nominee says the decision not to keep both candidates’ microphones live throughout the matchup will be to her disadvantage. Harris’ campaign sent a letter Wednesday to host network ABC News accepting the parameters for the Sept. 10 presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. The campaigns had feuded over the policy of muting microphones except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak. Harris’ team says the former prosecutor will be “fundamentally disadvantaged” by such a practice, which President Joe Biden’s team had pushed for in his June debate with Trump.

