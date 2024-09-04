Shooting at Georgia high school leads to unknown number of injuries as students flee to stadium

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A shooting at a Georgia high school caused an unknown number of injuries and a suspect was arrested in a chaotic scene in which officers swarmed the campus and students rushed for shelter in the football stadium. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office says one suspect was in custody Wednesday. Apalachee High School was put on lockdown and students gathered in its football stadium. Helicopter video from WSB-TV showed dozens of law enforcement and emergency vehicles surrounding the school about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.