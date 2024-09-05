Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington’s death, with new music

NEW YORK (AP) — Linkin Park is back with a new lineup and debuting their first new music since the 2017 death of lead singer Chester Bennington. On Thursday, the band kicked off a livestream showcasing new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, who join returning members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix and Joe Hahn. The new lineup dropped a single, “The Emptiness Machine.” They also announced a new album, “From Zero.” It releases Nov. 15. They also announced six shows around the world. The rock-rap band was one of the most commercially successful acts of the 2000s, aided by Bennington’s vocals. At 41, he died by suicide.

