Salman Rushdie’s memoir of his attack is among 12 books up for a top nonfiction prize

LONDON (AP) — Salman Rushdie’s account of a stabbing attack that blinded him in one eye is among contenders announced Thursday for a prestigious nonfiction book prize. Rushdie’s memoir “Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder” is among 12 books on the long list for the 50,000 pound ($66,000) Baillie Gifford Prize. The 77-year-old novelist recounts being attacked at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York in 2022 as he was about to deliver a lecture on keeping writers safe from harm. A New Jersey man, Hadi Matar, is awaiting trial. Other semi-finalists for the nonfiction prize include Australia’s Richard Flanagan and U.S. writers Gary J. Bass and Viet Thanh Nguyen. The prize recognizes English-language books from any country, and the winner will be announced Nov. 19.

