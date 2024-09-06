Coachella Valley High School lockdown lifted after report of a gun on campus

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Coachella Valley High School following a report of a gun on campus.

The report came in Friday at 12:32 p.m.

According to CVUSD Superintendent Dr. Frances Esparza, a student reported that another student on campus had a gun.

When deputies arrived, they placed the location on lockdown while a search was conducted.

No weapons were found, and the lockdown has been lifted.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.