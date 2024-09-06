Fire chews through heavy brush near Idyllwild-Pine Cove area

A brush fire that started north of Idyllwild-Pine Cove in the San Bernardino National Forest today consumed nearly 10 acres before Cal Fire aircraft slowed it down.

The non-injury ``Cove Fire'' was reported at 2:20 p.m. Friday east of Highway 243 near the mountain communities, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said that engine crews from the county and U.S. Forest Service were sent to the location and encountered flames in thick stands of trees, moving at a slow rate.

No structures were immediately threatened.

Three Cal Fire air tankers and two water-dropping helicopters initiated runs on the brusher that slowed its advance, but there was zero containment as of 3 p.m., according to reports from the scene.

Ground crews were cutting through heavy vegetation to reach the blaze.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.