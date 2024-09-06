Sergio Mendes, Grammy-winning Brazilian music legend, dies at 83

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Sergio Mendes, the Grammy-winning Brazilian musician whose hit “Mas Que Nada” made him a global legend, has died after months battling the effects of long COVID. He was 83. The death Thursday of the Brazilian pianist, songwriter, and arranger was confirmed in a statement by his family on Friday. Sergio Mendes, the Brazilian Grammy-winning musician whose hit “Mas Que Nada” made him a global legend, has died after months battling the effects of long COVID. He was 83. The death Thursday of the Brazilian pianist, songwriter, and arranger was confirmed in a statement by his family. His composition “Mas que Nada” was one of the songs that helped popularize the Brazilian music genre bossa nova worldwide in the 1960s.

