Cross country runners honor Border Patrol agent in first memorial meet

The inaugural Agent Alejandro Flores Memorial Cross Country Classic is Saturday at the Eldorado Polo Club in Indio.

12 local high schools will participate in the event, with both lower-level and varsity races.

According to the organizers social media post, heat precautions are being taken very seriously.

To prioritize safety, race organizers have reduced the lower-level races to 2 miles, which will begin at sunset, while varsity runners will compete in the traditional 3-mile race after 8:45 p.m.

Participating teams include:

Banning

Brawley

Cathedral City

Coachella Valley

Holtville

Indio

La Quinta

Palm Desert

Palm Springs

Rancho Mirage

San Jacinto Valley Academy

Shadow Hills

29 Palms

Xavier

Yucca Valley

The meet honors Border Patrol Agent Alejandro Flores, who tragically lost his life in March 2021.

Flores was struck by a vehicle while assisting at an accident scene on Highway 86.

Flores, a former cross-country runner at McFarland High School and a U.S. Marine veteran, was known for his dedication to his community, consistently volunteering at events and supporting the Indio Border Patrol Station according to organizers.

Richard Walla and Ernesto Leon, Indio Station MWR Directors SBPA, along with Rich DeTamble, Shadow Hills High School Cross Country coach, worked together to organize the event, which they hope will become an annual tradition.

Scholarships will be awarded to local cross-country runners, with additional scholarships going to runners from McFarland High School.

Spectators are encouraged to enter through 51st Avenue and Madison, as the Monroe entrance will likely be closed.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from the organizers as KESQ takes you inside the race.