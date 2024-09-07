UK and Irish leaders meet in Dublin as they try to reset relations after Brexit tensions

DUBLIN (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with his Irish counterpart, Saturday in what was billed as an attempt to reset relations between the two countries after years of tensions following the U.K.’s departure from the European Union. Starmer’s visit to meet Irish premier Simon Harris is the first by a British leader to Ireland in five years. It is a further sign that the two wish to deepen relations on economic and security matters. Harris was the first international leader Starmer hosted following his Labour Party’s landslide election victory on July 4. The two headed off after their afternoon meeting to watch the soccer match between Ireland and England in Dublin.

