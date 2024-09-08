Local reading program helping kids in the Coachella Valley thrive

As the nation marks National Literacy Day on Sunday, efforts to improve childhood literacy are gaining momentum across the Coachella Valley.

Children in the United States are facing an unprecedented literacy crisis. Before the COVID-19 pandemic the number of children lacking basic reading skills was decreasing. In 2020, that number rose by about 20% to 584,000,000 according to Save the Children.

With reading considered a crucial skill for future success, Read With Me, a local reading program, is stepping up to ensure children have the tools they need to thrive.

Erin Hyland, Volunteer Recruitment Coordinator, said for those interested in volunteering, they can do so on the organization's website.

