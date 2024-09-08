Trial begins over Texas ‘Trump Train’ highway confrontation
Associated Press/Report for America
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal trial is set to begin in the case of six supporters of former President Donald Trump whose so-called “Trump Train” surrounded a Biden-Harris campaign bus on a Texas highway four years ago. The Democrats say they feared for their lives as Trump supporters in trucks and cars nearly caused collisions, harassing the bus for more than 90 minutes. Former Texas state senator Wendy Davis is suing, along with a campaign volunteer, a staffer, and the bus driver. The lawsuit to be heard beginning Monday seeks unspecified monetary damages for under the federal “Ku Klux Klan Act,” an 1871 federal law prohibiting political violence and intimidation.