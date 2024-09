MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was briefly detained for a traffic violation while entering Hard Rock Stadium hours before his team opens the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hill has since been released and the team said he has arrived safely at the stadium. His agent says Hill is preparing to play against the Jaguars.

